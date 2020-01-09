Man’s bid to break into ATM fails in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified man made a futile attempt to break into an ATM of State Bank of India at Hyderguda in Rajendranagar early on Thursday.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the accused sneaked into the unmanned ATM kiosk with a crowbar. “He pulled down the shutter and then started striking at the ATM with the crowbar. Even after repeatedly trying, he failed to break it and steal the cash,” police said.

The alarm got activated, forcing the accused to leave behind the crowbar and flee. A customer who came to the kiosk saw the damaged machine and informed the police. The police reached the spot along with the CLUES team and collected evidence. They are examining footage from the surveillance camera to identify the accused.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.