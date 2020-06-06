Man’s body found in quarry in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a quarry filled with water at Jagadgirigutta here on Thursday night. He is suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

The man, aged in the mid-thirties, was last seen, reportedly in a depressed state, by local villagers late on Thursday evening. He was spending most of the time sitting on the hillock and restlessly moving around the quarry. According to the police, he is suspected to have jumped into the quarry, which was filled with rainwater and committed suicide. A local villager who was passing by the quarry noticed him falling into the pit and drowning. He rushed to his rescue, but in vain.

On receiving information, the Jagadgirigutta police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers, retrieved the body. Efforts are on to identify the man.

