Mansi Parekh wants to produce more Gujarati content

Manasi Parekh, who is coming up with the first Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb as actor and producer, says she wants to produce and explore more entertainment content in Gujarati.”Creatively, I am in that experimenting space where I want to produce a lot of content. I want to produce narratives that have not been explored in the Gujarati entertainment space.

My web show Do Not disturb is a step towards that. I think we have not explored the Gujarati web series. These days, not only I but other artistes of the State are also taking Gujarati entertainment to the next level, which was earlier stuck in time,” Manasi said.

“Having said that, I am interested in working in Hindi language programme, too, as always — whether in films or on TV. As a producer, being a Gujarati who has grown up reading a lot of Gujarati literature and learning music of the region, I want to share it with the world. There are many aspects of our region that have not been explored,” she shared.In Do Not disturb she plays a homemaker and the story revolves around the daily life of a married couple.

“It is more to do with the bedroom conversation, but it addresses issues that couples have, like insecurity. Although the language is Gujarati, the problems are very universal,” she said.Starting her career in 2004 with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, she appeared in TV shows like India Calling, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Sumit Sambhal Lega among others.Recently, she appeared in the superhit Bollywood film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.Do Not Disturb streams from July 26 on the OTT platform MX player.