Manthani MLA demands judicial inquiry into custodial death of Dalit

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a Dalit named Seelam Rangaiah of Ramaiahpalli of Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district under the jurisdiction of his constituency.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu said that the police are saying that Rangaiah has committed suicide at the Manthani police station. He said that the deceased person was harassed by the police in connection with a wild animal case forcing him to take the extreme step.

“Life of a human being was taken by the police in the name of saving wild life. Wild life must be saved but not at the cost of a human being” he said. He questioned how Rangaiah committed suicide on May 26, when he was arrested by police on May 24. He said that he had several doubts about the police theory. He wanted to know why the police had completed postmortem of the body in hurry.

Alleging that there are more than 10 custodial deaths in the hands of Telangana police after formation of the State, he demanded that a re-postmortem be conducted and his body be frozen till the process is completed. He said that he would formally make a complaint to the SC&ST Commission.

