Manu-Sumeeth enter the finals of Nepal International Challenge badminton tournament

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy rallied to defeat Kim Duk Young and Kim Sa Rang of Korea 18-21 21-19 21-19 to enter the men’s doubles finals of the Yonex-Sunrise Nepal International Challenge badminton tournament in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Fourth seed K Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda, too, moved into the women’s doubles finals when they got better of Chaisnee Korepap and Kwanchanok Sudjaipraparat 17-21 23-21 21-17 in the semifinals.

However, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Na Sung Seung and Wang Chan (Korea) 16-21, 16-21.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.