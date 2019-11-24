Manu-Sumeeth lift title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Top-seeded Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy continued their good run by winning the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge doubles title in Mumbai on Sunday.

Manu and Sumeet rode past Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash 21-15,21-15 to emerge winners. In the men’s singles final, Kaushal Dharmamer lost to Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng 19-21,21-8,14-21.

