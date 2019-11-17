Manu-Sumeeth pair wins Nepal tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: In an all Indian affair, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy outclassed Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun 21-19, 21-14 in the men’s doubles final to clinch the Yonex-Sunrise Nepal International Challenge badminton tournament held in Kathmandu on Sunday. Sumeeth also bagged bronze in the mixed doubles category along with Kuhoo Garg.

However, fourth seed K Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda went down fighting to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville 10-21, 21-18, 21-11 in the women’s doubles final to finish as runner-ups.

Results: Finals: Men’s doubles- B Sumeeth Reddy & Manu Attri (India) bt Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun 21-19, 21-14 (India). Women’s doubles: Setyana Mapasa & Gronya Somerville (Australia) bt K Maneesha & Rutaparna Panda (India) 21-10,18-21, 21-11.

