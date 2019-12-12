MANUU: Admission date extended for distance courses

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has extended the last date of registration with late fee for distance mode courses. The extended date for Under Graduate (BA, B.Sc, B.Com second and third year) and all PG final year courses is December 20.

Students who have not yet registered, can register online with late fee of Rs 500. For details, visit: www.manuu.edu.in .

Filmmaking course

The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of MANUU in collaboration with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune is conducting a ten-day basic course in ‘Smartphone Filmmaking’ between January 6 and 16.

The last date for registration of the course, which has limited seats on offer, is December 16. The course conducted by noted media personality Ritesh Taksande comprise fundamental technology, theory, history, techniques and applications of film making and photography.

For details: email to [email protected] or call 8587900804. For applications; https://www.ftii.ac.in/announcement or http://www.manuu.ac.in/Eng-Php/index-english.php.

Seminar

Haroon Khan Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKCDS) at MANUU is organizing a two day national seminar on ‘Evolution of Sciences, Arts, Civilization and Culture in Deccan, from Kakatiya to Asafjahi period’ on January 29 and 30, 2020.

The chief guest for the seminar will be Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, Prof. Arvind P. Jamkhedka. Eminent intellectuals, researchers, historians of Deccan and scholars from other universities will present their papers.

