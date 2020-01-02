MANUU awards PhD to Ayesha Parveen in Translation Studies

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University awarded PhD to Syeda Ayesha Parveen in Translation Studies. She has worked on the topic ‘Few Urdu translations of the Qur’an: A topical comparative study” (Quran ke Chand Urdu Tarajim ka Mauzuaati Taqabuli Mutala)’ under the supervision of Prof Mohd Khalid Mubashir-Uz-Zafar, head, Department of Translation, MANUU, according to a press release.

