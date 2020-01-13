MANUU awards PhD to Imtiyaz Ahmad Khoja

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Imtiyaz Ahmad Khoja qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu.

He has worked on the topic ‘Aazaadi ke Baad Jammu-o-Kashmir ke Deeni Madaaris ka Urdu Zaban-o-Adab ke Farogh mein Hissa: Ek Tanqeedi Tajziya’ (Contribution of Religious Madrassas of Jammu and Kashmir in promotion of Urdu language and literature after Independence: A critical analysis) under the supervision of Dr Shamshul Hoda, Associate Professor, Department of Urdu.

