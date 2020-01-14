MANUU awards PhD to Mohd Irfanuddin

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Mohd Irfanuddin, son of Mohd Arifuddin, qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Management Studies.

Irfanuddin has worked on the topic ‘Impact of Human Resource Information System (HRIS) on Human Resource Functions – A Study of Select IT Companies’ under the supervision of Professor Badiuddin Ahmed, Department of Management and Commerce, MANUU, according to the authorities.

