MANUU awards PhD to Mohd Jabir

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Mohd Jabir has qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. Jabir has worked on the topic ‘Taraqqi Pasand Khawateen ke Afsanon Mein Nisaee Hissiyat ka Tanqeedi Tajzia’ (Critical Analysis of Feminine Sensitivity in the Short stories written by Progressive Women) under the supervision of Prof Mohd Naseemuddin Farees, Department of Urdu, MANUU, according to a press release.

