MANUU awards PhD to two scholars

By | Published: 12:27 am 6:58 pm

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Mohammad Rizwan Ansari as qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He has worked on the topic ‘Balwant Singh ki Urdu Fiction Negaari ka Tanqeedi Tajzia’ (Critical review of Balwant Singh’s Urdu Fiction writing), under the supervision of Dr. Bi Bi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, MANUU.

Also, the MANUU declared Mohammad Altamash qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He has worked on the topic ‘Habeeb Tanveer ki Drama Negari ka Tanqeedi Tajzia’ (Critical review of Habeeb Tanveer’s Drama writing) under the supervision of Dr Bi Bi Raza Khatoon.

