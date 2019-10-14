MANUU documentary selected for International Science Film Festival

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: A documentary film made by Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) ‘The Promise of Polydimethyl Siloxane’, a film on polymer has been selected for International Science Film Festival (ISFF) of India to be held in Kolkata from November 6 to 8.

Director, IM Centre, Rizwan Ahmad said this was for the third consecutive time that IMC productions had been recognised and selected for the film festivals. Earlier IMC films were selected and screened in 9th National Science Film Festival, Chandigarh and Global Cinema fest at Siliguri.

International Science Film Festival of India is a mega event which promotes science and technology and is organised by the Vigyan Prasar, Ministry of Science of Technology Govt. of India in association with Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and CSIR. The Director of IMC also congratulated Obaidullah Raihan, camera person, IMC, who directed the documentary. Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor congratulated Rizwan and his team for the achievement.

Faculty development programme

Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, MANUU is organising Faculty Development Programme on ‘Sensor Networks, Internet of Things and Internet of Everything’ from November 25 to December 8, 2019. The programme is sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

According to Dr Pradeep Kumar, Department Head, faculty members of Engineering, Science and Mathematics background as well as UG/PG students, research scholars of Electrical, Electronics and Computer disciplines can attend the programme. The registration fee of Rs 500 (refundable) should be sent in the form of a DD in favour of ‘MANUU’ payable at Hyderabad. Interested candidates can send their signed and scanned registration forms to the Coordinator on e-mail ([email protected]). Hard copy of the registration form along with the DD should reach the coordinator on or before November 11 and information related to selection will be given by November 15. For details contact Jameel Ahamed over 9160077753 or www.manuu.ac.in.