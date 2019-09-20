MANUU elects students union office bearers

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Shaik Umer Faruq Quadri, a student of Department of English has been elected as the president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Students Union (MSU) in the elections held for the academic year 2019-20 on Thursday. Besides the headquarters here, polling was held at university campuses in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Bhopal, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh and Bidar. The polling did not take place in Srinagar. Out of total 2,789 voters, 76 per cent students cast their votes at the MANUU headquarters in Hyderabad.

Prof Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chief Returning Officer said that Intekhab Alam from Department of CS and IT was elected for the post of vice-president, Amir from Department of Management and Commerce for secretary, Fakhra Abda from Department of Education and Training) for joint secretary and G Vishnu Priya from School of Language, Linguistics and Indology was elected for the post of treasurer. Twenty executive committee members from campus and off campus were also elected.

Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU congratulated the newly elected office bearers and declared Friday as holiday. An investiture ceremony for winners will be conducted on September 24.

