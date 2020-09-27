MANUU entrance tests from Sept 28, ‘No Covid certificate’ must

Around 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the entrance test at 16 examination centres across the country

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting entrance tests for admission into its regular courses on September 28, 29 and 30. Around 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the entrance test at 16 examination centres across the country.

The university has taken all precautionary measures at the exam centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, said MANUU in-charge Registrar Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, in a press release on Sunday. Candidates were also given an additional opportunity to choose their nearest exam centre, he said.

The entrance test will be conducted in two sessions — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Apart from the university headquarters Hyderabad, the entrance tests will be conducted at Asansol, Aurangabad, Azamgarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bidar, Cuttack, Darbhanga, Delhi, Kadapa, Kishanganj, Lucknow, Patna, Sanbhal and Srinagar.

“No Covid-19 self declaration”

All the candidates have to mandatorily submit a copy of “No Covid-19 Self Declaration” at the examination centre in the format available on university website. For detailed entrance schedule visit university website manuu.edu.in.

