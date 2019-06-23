MANUU extends last date for ITI trades registration

By | Published: 12:24 am 4:11 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for ITI Trades to July 1.

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, is offering admissions into ITI Trades: Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber.

The application forms can be obtained free of cost from ITI-Hyderabad, MANUU campus, Hyderabad.

The applicants must have passed class X with Urdu as a subject/language/medium. All trades are offered in Urdu medium. Reservation policy will be as per government of India norms.