MANUU extends last date for online admissions till July 10

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday extended the last date for online admissions in all PhD and other entrance based regular courses till July 10. Earlier, the deadline was June 20.

According to Prof M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the date has been extended further in view of the representations received from various stakeholders and the prevailing situation. The schedule for entrance tests and counselling has also been postponed and new schedule will be notified later.

The entrance based courses include PhD in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & SEIP, the MANUU said.

Apart from PhD programmes, BTech & MTech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diploma in (Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics) programmes are also being offered through entrance test, it said.

The university said admissions in regular courses are available at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses in addition to the colleges of Teacher Education situated at Bhopal, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh, Bidar and at five polytechnics spread over different parts of the country. Admissions for merit-based courses will continue until August 10.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the university website http://manuu.ac.in/.

For details or clarifications, one may write to the Directorate of Admissions at email – [email protected] or visit university website.

