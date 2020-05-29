MANUU extends last date for online applications to June 10

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: Online applications for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) are open till June 10. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the University website manuu.edu.in.

The entrance based courses includes all Ph.D. courses beside B.Tech & M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diploma in (Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics).

The MANUU on Friday said Ph.D. admissions are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education, Journalism and Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & SEIP.

The admissions in regular courses is available at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses and eight colleges of Teacher Education and five Polytechnics spread in different parts of the country Admissions for merit based courses will continue till August 10, it said.

For details or any clarifications students can write to Directorate of Admissions at – [email protected] or visit manuu.edu.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .