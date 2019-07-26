MANUU extends last date for submission of application forms

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday extended the last date for online submission of application forms without late fee for distance mode courses till August 14. Earlier, the deadline was August 1. According to Prof. P F Rahman, Director, DDE, the date is extended keeping in view representations received from different stakeholders across the country.

The candidates can also submit online applications with a late fee of Rs.1,000 till August 21. Eligible students can pay programme fee after verification of documents by regional/sub-regional centres till August 23.

Admissions are offered in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Arabic & Islamic Studies), B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences and Physical Sciences), diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and certificate course (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speaker).

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on website https://manuucoe.in/ddeonlineadmission19 and the form is to be submitted online with a registration fee of Rs.200.

For more details regarding admissions, interested students can contact Student Support Unit (SSU) helpline number on 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extension 2207) or visit university website www.manuu.ac.in. The candidates can also contact or visit any regional centres/sub-regional centres of MANUU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter