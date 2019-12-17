MANUU faculty joins in Anti-CAA Protests

By | Published: 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while teachers and non-teaching staff also took out a rally to show solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Boycotting the exams, students of MANUU continued their protest on the campus, raising anti-government slogans and condemning police brutalities on students of JMI and AMU.

MANUU Students’ Union, which has organised the protest, is demanding action against the policemen who allegedly entered JMI and AMU campuses and attacked the students on Sunday.

The protestors were also demanding rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and withdrawal of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The students locked the university gates from inside to prevent the police from entering the campus. The police also erected barricades on the road leading towards the university and stopped media persons from entering the campus to cover the protests.

The students of India’s first and only Urdu university boycotted the exams for a second consecutive day. The students union is expected to decide later in the day whether to end the boycott of exams from Wednesday or continue it.

The union had stated Monday that the students may attend the exams from Wednesday but the democratic and peaceful protests will continue.

Meanwhile, faculty and non-teaching employees of MANUU took out a rally on the campus to condemn the police highhandedness at JMI and AMU and to demand action against the guilty.

Teachers’ Association, Administrative Officers’ Association and Employees’ Welfare Association organised the rally in support of the protesting students.

About 400 teachers and non-teaching employees participated in the rally, which also demanded rollback of CAA and withdrawal of NRC. The rally culminated in a meeting at the main gate, where the students are staging the protest. Some members of the faculty addressed the gathering.

Teachers’ Association president Professor P. H. Mohammed, Officers’ Association President Mujahid Ali and Employees’ Welfare Association leader Sheikh Mohiuddin led the rally.