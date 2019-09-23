MANUU holds cleanliness drive

By | Published: 12:36 am 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: The National Service Scheme Cell of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has recently organised cleanliness drive as part of Swachhta Pakhwada on the varsity campus.

During the two-week campaign, various locations were identified within the university for water conservation and rain water harvesting.

About 250 students, NSS volunteers and faculty members conducted awareness campaigns to sensitize staff and students for proper utilisation of water on the campus.

The NSS Cell also organised poster or sketch competition for students and staff to highlight the importance of water conservation and planted saplings in the campus during the Pakhwada.

Speaking on the occasion, MANUU registrar Dr MA Sikandar said cleanliness is essential for healthy living and there is an urgent need to focus on both physical and mental health and hygiene.

Dr Sikandar also participated in the cleanliness drive at HK Sherwani Center for Deccan Studies in the university and motivated the participants to keep themselves and their surroundings clean.

Programme coordinator Prof Mohammad Fariyad not only assigned cleaning tasks to volunteers but also led them by example and took active part.

NSS program officers Dr Md Afroz Alam and B Bikshapati also took part in the programme.