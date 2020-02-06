MANUU hosts entrepreneurship programme

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A week-long Entrepreneurship Development Programme, organised by Industrial Training Institute of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) under PMYUVA scheme run by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, concluded on Tuesday.

The programme inaugurated on January 28 was organised in collaboration with Association of Lady Entrepreneurs, Hyderabad.

Prof Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MANUU, advised students to understand the concept and put their ideas in front of the world. Adjustability according to situations would lead to success, he said.

Registrar SM Rahmatullah encouraged the students to utilise the training session and strive to become good job providers instead of job seekers in future, according to a press release.

