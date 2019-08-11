MANUU: Induction programme concludes

By | Published: 12:31 am 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: A six-day long Students Induction Programme (SIP) organised by Dean Student’s Welfare (DSW) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for newly admitted students concluded recently.

Addressing students, MANUU registrar Dr MA Sikandar said there is a difference between knowledge and wisdom.

“Information can be obtained from anywhere – books, Google etc., but only teachers tell us whether that information is right or wrong. That is why institutions have its importance,” he said.

He gave detailed presentation about the National Cadet Corps (NCC) established in the university and encouraged young minds to take up extra-curricular activities.

SIP coordinator Prof Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood presented a brief report of the programme.

Additional controller of exams Dr Mohammad Kamil spoke about the examination pattern, process of choosing courses at IUMs portals, evaluation, internal assessments, and use of IUMS, online software.

