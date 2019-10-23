MANUU inks pact with UNICEF

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National National Urdu University (MANUU) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) under their project ‘Leadership for Social Change’ is organising an orientation programme at Central Library Auditorium on its campus on October 23 at 1 pm.

MANUU and UNICEF have entered into a partnership to bring awareness regarding immunisation, vaccination, sanitation, girl education and women health in Hyderabad.

According to Mohammad Fariyad, Project Director and Siddhartha Shrestha, Country Head (Communication for Development), UNICEF, eminent scholars along with delegation from UNICEF will attend the programme.

