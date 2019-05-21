MANUU introduces two new courses

By | Published: 8:29 pm 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has introduced two new Bachelor of Vocational courses, Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) under National Skill Qualification Frame Work (NSQF) programme.

According to Dr. S Maqbool Ahmed, Nodal Officer, both the three year degree courses are approved by University Grants Commission and provide extensive hands on training in all the clinical aspects with posting at reputed multi-specialty hospitals.

Students who have completed 10+2 or Higher Secondary or Intermediate with science subjects are eligible to apply.

Hostel facility will be provided to outstation candidates, subject to availability. Last date for online submission of application form is June 30. Applications for various other merit based courses at Undergraduate, Post Graduate level can be submitted till June 30. More details can be obtained from the university website www.manuu.ac.in or send query to email maqboolmanuu@yahoo.com.

MANUU pledges to root out terrorism

MANUU on Tuesday observed Anti-Terrorism Day by administering Anti-Terrorism pledge to its faculty members, staff and students.

The participants took the pledge to promote peace, social harmony and to oppose any kind of violence and terrorism.

On the occasion, Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, Anis Azmi and Chief Consultant, CUCS addressed the gathering.