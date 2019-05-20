MANUU offers admissions in various courses

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is offering admissions in BEd, BA, BCom, BSc, diploma courses and certificate course for its July-2019 session. According to PF Rahman, Director, DDE, candidates who had applied earlier for BEd 2018 need not apply afresh. However, they are requested to re-verify their qualification details and eligibility by logging into the admission portal.

The prospectus and online application forms are available on website https://manuucoe.in/ddeonlineadmission19 and last date for submission of online applications for BEd programme is June 15 and for other programmes it is August 1. For further details contact Student Support Unit helpline numbers: 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207) or www.manuu.ac.in. The candidates can also contact or visit any regional centres/sub-regional centres of MANUU, the release said.