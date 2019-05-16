MANUU Offers admissions in Languages, Social Sciences & Journalism

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: The online admissions for various merit based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, are open.

MANUU is offering admissions into various UG and PG courses in the Schools of Languages, Social Sciences, Mass Communication & Journalism besides Science & Commerce. The last date for submission of online application is June 30, according to a press release.

For Madrassa passouts, a bridge course is being offered so that they will be eligible to take admissions in B.Com., B.Sc. or Polytechnic programs on merit basis. Two new vocational courses – Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) and Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) at undergraduate level are being introduced at university’s headquarters.

Various merit based Post Graduate courses in which admissions are available include Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian, Women Studies,Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism And Mass Communication, M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics).

Part time diploma programme, Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) is a unique programme designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre, the release said.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus, students can logon to university website www.manuu.ac.in. or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in.

