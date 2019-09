By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday postponed the distance mode annual examinations 2019 at Jammu and Srinagar which were scheduled to be held from September 14 to October 4.

According to Controller of Examinations, Mirza Farhatulla Baig, the exams were postponed due to current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The new schedule would be announced later.