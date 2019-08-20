MANUU: Registrations open from Aug 29

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) issued revised schedule of registration for follow-on courses of distance mode under graduate (second and third year) and post-graduate (second year) courses including re-registration.

According to Prof P F Rahman, Director I/c, DDE, students can register for follow-on courses and re-register in their distance mode courses from August 29 to September 30. Meanwhile, the varsity extended last date of submission of online applications for admission into various distance courses without late fee till August 21.

