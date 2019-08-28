MANUU secures 76% in transparency audit of RTI

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has secured 76 per cent in the final report of audit of transparency with respect to Right to Information Act.

The performance by MANUU on this front is far better than other public authorities, the varsity claimed in a press release on Wednesday.

According to MANUU, the audit was conducted based on the parameters such as organization, functions, budget, programme, publicity, public interface, e-governance, and information disclosed on own initiative.

As per CIC record, there were a total of 2092 public authorities in the country, of which 838 participated in audit, the varsity said. MANUU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz and other officials of the varsity expressed their satisfaction for the achievement made in audit transparency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .