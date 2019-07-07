MANUU signs pact with Maxcure Hospitals

By | Published: 12:33 am 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Maxcure Hospitals, Hyderabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for starting University Grants Commission (UGC) sanctioned bachelor of Vocational programmes in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) under National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) scheme. The central university has launched these two programmes from the current academic year 2019-20.

The MoU was signed by Dr. MA Sikandar, registrar, MANUU and Hari Krishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maxcure Hospital in the presence of Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU at event held here recently.

The university in a press release said Krishna has given assurance to the varsity that pass outs of MANUU will be placed in their hospitals.

Prof PF Rahman, Dean, School of Sciences and Dr S Maqbool Ahmed spoke about BVoc programmes on the occasion. Dr Durgesh, Centre Head, Maxcure Hospital, Dr Suhas Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar from Maxcure Hospital and Prof Syed Haseebuddin Quadri, Prof N I Mulla, Dr Aleem Basha, Dr Khaja Moinuddin, Dr Quasimullah and among others also attended the MoU signing event.

