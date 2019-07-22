MANUU to start online courses

By | Published: 12:24 am 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) plans to provide Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) in Urdu and ensure its access to Urdu population, said Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice Chancellor, MANUU.

Participating in a roundtable discussion on the draft National Education Policy (NEP), 2019 here on the university campus, Dr. Parvaiz said the university was keen to play a role in facilitating the mainstreaming of Madarsas.

Dr Parvaiz expressed satisfaction over the fact that MANUU has succeeded in increasing the women enrollment ratio in recent years, which is one of the thrust areas of the draft policy.

Reiterating the importance of mother tongue in education, he stressed the need to promote Urdu at school level to overcome the issues of not finding suitable candidates in the reserved categories.

To make MANUU more inclusive, there is a need to introduce Urdu at schools. Moreover, Madarsa graduates must be given a formal lateral entry opportunity at college or university level. If MOOCs is not made available in Urdu, then Urdu and its speakers will lag behind others in terms of education, Dr. Parvaiz pointed out.

Prof Ayub Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor chaired a session on ‘Teacher Education with specific reference to Urdu speaking masses’. Education policy shapes the future of the country. Draft policy should be studied and comprehended thoroughly, he opined.

Dr MA Sikandar, Registrar, while speaking on the proposed reforms, suggested to avoid over-regulation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .