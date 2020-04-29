MANUU students against online classes

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) are against conduct of any form of online academic sessions and evaluations during the lockdown due to poor internet connectivity.

In a letter addressed to MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan, the students union said that internet access available to the majority of students was inadequate and inefficient in terms of facilitating online streaming of lectures or even for downloading pre-recorded videos.

“Students have been consulted and most of them complained about ineffective online classes. We would like to put forward that we are categorically against any form of online academic sessions and online evaluation due to the differential status of such a framework,” the Students’ Union said in the letter.

The students requested extension of semester session till August and a minimum of 15 days for regular classes before conducting any examinations.

Like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) which found ways to address fellowships, the students’ union wanted the MANUU administration for timely disbursal of all the fellowships as they are mode of sustenance for a lot of students. They also sought fee waivers and exemptions for mess bills for the period of lockdown.

“A lot of university students are from rural areas and they are facing internet connectivity issues besides pricey data packages in the lockdown. We spoke to in-charge Vice-Chancellor regarding issues related to conduct of online classes and evaluation. The VC responded positively and they are waiting for the University Grants Commission guidelines on the conduct of classes. Some 40 students including nine girls have stayed back in the hostels as transportation was closed due to lockdown. Now, these students are being asked to pay the mess bills. So, we requested the administration for exemptions for these hotel students,” MANUU Students’ Union president Umar Faruq said.

When contacted, MANUU in-charge VC could not be reached for comment.

