MANUU students shine in UGC-NET

By | Published: 10:22 pm 10:58 pm

Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Department of Urdu cleared Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and National Eligibility Test (NET) held recently.

According to Prof. Mohd. Naseemuddin Farees, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, Mohd Arshad Ali (PhD Scholar) got qualified in JRF whereas 5 more students of the department – Asiya Yasmin (PhD Scholar), Tabassum Hassan (PhD Scholar), Mohd Riaz Ahmed (MA), Mohd Abdul Azeem (MA) and Mohd Tayyab ( MA) were declared qualified in National Eligibility Test.

While congratulating the students on their success, Professor Naseem said that the students of Urdu Department are not only clearing competitive exams but are also being selected as Assistant Professors and getting appointed on various teaching and research positions.

Urdu department of Maulana Azad National Urdu University attracts students from Kashmir to Kerala in courses ranging from Diploma and Bachelors programme to Ph.D.

