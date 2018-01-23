MANUU ties up with US Embassy for English training

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has collaborated with the US Embassy in New Delhi to conduct a five-day training programme for English language teachers of madrasas.

The programme was inaugurated by MANUU Vice-Chancellor Dr M Aslam Parvaiz at the university campus here on Tuesday.

Dr Parvaiz said languages and cultures help people understand each other better. “English is the language of international communication which empowers the learners.”

Dr Luis Scott, a trainer with World Learning, a Washington-based organisation, said programme was a precursor to an online course that would start soon.

About 18 English language teachers from Madrassas from south and central India are taking part in the training programme.