MANUU to hold students union elections on Thursday

Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University Students Union (MSU) elections for the academic year 2019-20 will be held on the varsity campus from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday. A total of 4,457 students of the university headquarters and off campuses are expected to cast their votes in the elections.

There will be no elections at CTE Srinagar and Arts and Science College for Women, Budgam, due to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir. According to Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammed Abdul Azeem the election campaign which began on September 11 concluded on September 17.

Supporters of different contesting panels took out rallies. There is a three cornered contest for the post of president among Masroor Alam, Mohd Salman Siddiqui and Shaik Umer Faruq Quadri.

Candidates contesting for vice-president included Intekhab Alam, Sayeeda Alam and Saifur Rahman, whereas Amir, Ammar Jamal and Md Naushad Alam are pitted against each other for secretary post. Md Anwer Alam, Fakhra Abda and Zeenath Begum are contesting for the post of joint secretary. For treasurer post, Md Saquib, Mohd Shafeeque K & G Vishnu Priya are the contenders.

Counting of votes will begin immediately after polling and results will be declared. The investiture ceremony will be conducted on September 24.

