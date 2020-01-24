MANUU to host meet on Persian language

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Department of Persian, is organising a two-day international conference on ‘The Contribution of Women in Promotion of Persian Language, Literature, Science, Art, Culture and Civilization’ in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, New Delhi, on March 4 and 5.

According to Prof Aziz Bano, conference director, the last date for submission of abstract is January 31 and the last date for submission of full paper is February 20. The abstract and full papers can be sent to the email: [email protected] or [email protected] For details contact Dr Junaid Ahmed, Assistant Professor & Coordinator, conference on 8803732935.

Mahfil-e-Dastangoi

MANUU Centre for Urdu Culture Studies (CUCS) is organising Mahfil-e-Dastangoi ‘Dastan-e-Irfan-e-Budh’ at Saiyid Hamid Library Auditorium, university campus, on January 27. According to Prof Mohd Zafaruddin, Director, Centre, ‘Dastangoi’ will be performed by renowned artistes from Delhi, Poonam Girdhani and team.

