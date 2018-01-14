MANUU to organise one-day national conference

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising one-day national conference on ‘Understanding equal opportunity, concept and practice’ at CSE auditorium, MANUU campus on January 16 at 9 am.

The conference is in collaboration with Equal Opportunity Cell and Civil Services Examination Residential Coaching Academy of MANUU, Department of Women Education, Al-Beruni Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy and Department of Social Work, according to a press release.

Eminent scholars and administrators like AK Khan, Flavia Agnes, G Sudhir and others will grace the occasion.