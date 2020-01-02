MANUU’s indigenous web portal launched

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz on Wednesday launched the new indigenous web portal of the university.

The website www.imcmanuu.com which was developed by the university’s Instructional Media Centre (IMC) strives to showcase various activities of the university in well-structured manner through intuitively designed interfaces, a press release said.

Dr Parvaiz while launching and reviewing the website, appreciated the efforts made by the IMC for developing an attractive and useful website and congratulated the team. Director of IMC, Rizwan Ahmed spoke about various features in the new website.

The MANUU authorities said the website will open a new window to the world and add a new vision in terms of dissemination of knowledge and Urdu culture. Prof Ayub Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof S M Rahmatullah, Registrar in-charge M G Gunasekaran, Finance Officer, MANUU, along with deans, heads and faculty members of various departments were present.

