Many bags for the many moods

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Started by Ayushi Kanoi Gupta, ‘Love to Bag’ is rooted in fine Indian craftsmanship. The bags are entirely handmade by master craftsmen. They have combined detailed embroidery with contemporary styling to create bags that are versatile enough to team with traditional Indian and western wear. Rich silks, satin’s, pure leather and fine beads have been included into the making. With a keen eye for detail, every hand-crafted bag with sheer intricacy. Each one of their creations is designed to be a wardrobe classic.