Many greet Telangana CM on New Year’s day

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: On the New Year’s Day, several prominent personalities called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Wednesday and conveyed their greetings.

Among those who met the Chief Minister included Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, several Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP Chairpersons, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, several IAS, IPS officers, Genco Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani, several Corporations and Commissions Chairman, Government Advisors and others.

Principal Secretary (Education) Janardhan Reddy presented Model Dictionary, a Dictionary to be distributed among High School students to Rao. The Chief Minister released Yadadri, Ainavolu Temple Calendars. TRS parliamentary leader K Keshav Rao, party’s Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara also called on the Chief Minister, according to an official press release here on Wednesday.

