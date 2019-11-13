Many keen to set up private universities in Telangana

By | Published: 12:21 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Private educational institutions and corporate companies are slowly making a beeline for setting up private universities in the State.

Two institutions, Radcliffe Education Private Limited and Srinidhi Education Society, are among the latest who have evinced interest. These educational institutions have submitted their applications to the State government and have also paid the required fee. In fact, the government committee on establishment of private universities held preliminary meeting with managements of both the institutions and inspection of the campus is due.

Radcliffe Education, which wants to set up Radcliffe University, has proposed to offer free education to 100 underprivileged girls hailing from the economically weaker sections of the State. It has also proposed to train unemployed youth and untrained farmers from rural and semi-urban areas under its innovative ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.

Giving its detailed plan of introducing courses in three phases spread over five years, Radcliffe has proposed to start faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of applied sciences, school of law, school of agriculture and crop management, school of skill studies and vocational programme, faculty of liberal arts, commerce and management studies in the first phase.

School of architecture and design, school of tourism, mass communication and fashion design, MTech, school of education and MA in liberal arts are planned in second phase. In the final phase, it has proposed to introduce MPhil and PhD programmes and distance education programmes with approval from the University Grants Commission.

Tech Mahindra and Pinakini Group were first ones to apply for establishing a Technical and a Fine Arts University respectively in the State.

Authorities in the Higher Education Department are anticipating 15 to 20 more applications from private educational institutions and companies for establishing universities here. According to them, Malla Reddy group of education institutions, SR College, Warangal, Guru Nanak Institutions and St Mary’s Engineering College too have had evinced their interest in setting up private universities.

“Malla Reddy Group of Institutions is planning for an exclusive medical university and also a university for women. We are insisting for a multi-disciplinary university. So far, a preliminary meeting has been conducted and inspections of a couple of institutions are also over,” a senior official said.

