AP: Opposition legislators may join YSRCP, says TDP MLA

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party MLA from Chirala and senior leader of the party Karanam Balaram has said that quite a few legislators from his party were likely to cross over to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he noted that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had implemented several impressive welfare schemes during his one-year rule so far and many legislators from TDP were attracted by his style of function, wondering how many of them would join the ruling party.

While praising Jagan, the TDP MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the people when he was in power and TDP MLAs were unable to believe him any more. “There is a lot of difference between Chandrababu and Jagan’s style of functioning. Chandrababu neglected Veligonda project and never bothered about people. On the other hand, Jagan is winning the hearts of everybody. I congratulate the chief minister and appeal to him to develop our Prakasam district industrially,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .