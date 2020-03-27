Many lorry drivers, still stranded on NH44 due to lockdown

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Wanaparthy: Most of the inter-State trucks with national permit, which were stranded at Pullur checkpost near AP-Telangana border, have cleared and moved towards Hyderabad. However, there are still many trucks which stay parked along NH44 near dhabas, which have been there since March 22, the day ‘Janata Curfew’ came into effect across the country.

Some trucks that were parked in the outskirts of Pebbair town on NH44 have been there since March 22. There were around 6 or 7 truck drivers, who have been camping near a dhaba, which were shut for people.

The trucks were coming from Uttarakhand, with drivers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rai Bareily, taking loads of tar to Coimbatore. However, they had to halt their vehicles on NH44, as it was curfew on March 22. After that, the curfew became nation-wide lockdown and the lorry drivers had to stay put.

They did bring along with them a small cylinder to cook on the way and some perishable items. Now, after five days of being stranded on NH44, they have run out of supplies. “We just bought a bag of rice from Pebbair. We have some pulses left. But when our cylinder empties, we don’t know what we will do. We were waiting to deliver the load safely at Coimbatore and we can head back home and not return for the next three months,” said Shahvez, one of the truck drivers.

He said that police personnel behaved well with them and advised them to stay put and be safe while they were parked there. He also said he wouldn’t mind spending his time there along with his fellow drivers until the lockdown ended, if he had access to essential commodities and a gas cylinder.

But looking at the plight of lorry drivers stranded on NH44, people are hoping that the local villagers and village administrations will come to their rescue, especially for supplying essential food items, so that they won’t be starved. Even during the lockdown, many trucks carrying essential commodities were passing through NH44 and most of the dhabas were closed. However, some dhabas near the borders were left open for truck drivers and policemen stationed there. Petrol bunks were also open for trucks, but puncture shops remain shut for reasons best known to police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .