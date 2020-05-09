Many migrant workers in Telangana decide to stay back

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: The assurances given by the State government, that migrant workers were partners in the State’s development and that they need not have any apprehensions since they would get employment with construction and other industries planning to resume work soon, appears to have started having an impact.

The resumption of operations in various industries even as the lockdown is still on has starting prompting migrant labourers here to drop their plans to return to their hometowns in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Out of 1,200 labourers for whom train tickets were booked by the State government, close to 200 people working in construction and allied companies have already dropped their travel plans in the last moment and have requested officials to cancel their tickets as they have decided to stay back in the city.

“There is no point in going to our native places now as work has already commenced here. Even if we reach our hometown, there is no clarity as to when public transport services will begin,” the labourers told officials and urged them to cancel their tickets.

Another reason that prompted the labourers to drop their travel plan was getting their two-month salary in advance. Initially, there were some payment issues but when the companies deposited the salary into their bank accounts in advance, they decided to stay back.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar) K Ashok Chakravarthy, who coordinated the travel arrangements of the workers, said at least 200 workers had so far dropped their travel plans after booking their tickets. These were among the 1,200 workers who were to leave the city by train to Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

Officials from Ranga Reddy district, where several companies were established including those associated with construction activity, said several persons working on a permanent basis in companies have not opted to leave the city. “As they were permanent workers and staying with their families here, a majority of them are not thinking about returning to their native places,” Ranga Reddy District Industries Centre general manager J Rajeshwar Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .