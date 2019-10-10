Many parts of Khammam receives rainfall

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam have received light to rather heavy rainfall during the past twenty fours and it led to inundation of low lying areas and agriculture fields.

Enkoor, Sathupalli, Vemsoor, Julurupad, Sujathanagar, Tallada, Penuballi, Chandrugonda and Kothagudem district headquarters have witnessed rather heavy rainfall on Thursday. Some mandals witnessed rainfall for about two to three hours continuously.

At Sujathanagar electronic goods were damaged at many houses following lightning strike, in Tallada and Penuballi streams were overflowing. In Enkoor mandal streets and residential areas were inundated following rainfall.

Khammam district received average rainfall of 13.1 mm as Enkoor recorded 72.5 mm rain. In Kothagudem district the average rainfall was 12.8 mm in the past 24 hours and Burgampahad received 39.6 mm rainfall highest in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter