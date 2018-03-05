Many property owners parting with lands under TDR

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) is coming in handy for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to expedite land acquisition for road widening works, especially in the Jubilee Hills Road no 45 stretch.

Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), GHMC is working on widening the stretch from the existing 80 ft width to 120 ft. The road is to be widened from Checkpost to Dr BR Ambedkar Open University.

Accordingly, over 120 properties are to be acquired and notices were served to the property owners to part with their lands and extend cooperation to the civic body.

Extending 400 per cent TDR, the Municipal Corporation is permitting stilt plus three floors for residential properties and stilt plus four floors for commercial properties for foregoing their lands under road widening.

Among the 120 property owners, nearly 100 owners, including film actor N Balakrishna responded positively to the TDR initiative and expressed their willingness to part their lands.

About 15 property owners are requesting the municipal corporation to reduce the road width from the proposed 120 ft to 100 ft, said a senior official from GHMC.

There are many benefits for the property owners under the TDR initiative. If the property owners handover the land to the municipal corporation, the property gets converted into commercial plot as the owner can transfer the rights to a builder for developing it into a commercial structure. Depending on the plot size, the benefits vary, he said.

Generally, changing the land use pattern can be cumbersome. The plot owner has to pay conversion charges and the same has to be approved by the government. All this takes lot of time, besides financial stress for the owner.

On the contrary, under TDR, everything is done without any inconvenience to the owners. Since Jubilee Hills is a prime locality and owning a commercial plot can be more beneficial for owners than owing a residential plot, he added.