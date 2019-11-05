Many RTC staffers return to work across Telangana

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Many striking TSRTC employees reported for duty across the State on Tuesday, but a clear picture on the number of employees returning to work would only emerge after midnight when the deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ends.

Officials said the figures from various depots across the State would be tabulated past the deadline, after which the exact number of employees who reported for duty will be known.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC unions remained adamant that they will not relent in their ongoing strike despite Chief Minister’s appeal to RTC workers to return to work by Tuesday midnight.

Around 100 RTC workers from different categories are reported to have submitted their letters on Tuesday with a bulk of them doing so at Bus Bhavan, the TSRTC headquarters here in the city. Reports of conductors, drivers and other staff submitting such letters were received by evening from Mirayalaguda, Hayathnagar, Medak, Godavarikhani, Siddipet, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Asifabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar bus depots and RTC offices.



Six workers rejoin duty in Adilabad

Adilabad: Six TSRTC workers reported for duty on Tuesday in Adilabad region, and many are likely to follow suit in the evening hours, RTC officials said.

Adilabad Regional Manager Vijayabhaskar said that six workers of various depots submitted a written acceptance to resume to duties. He expected that several others would drop letters of approval to rejoin the job by midnight, the deadline to do so. He advised the workers to hand over the letters to depot managers and certain authorities identified by the government.

In the meantime, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, in a press statement, suggested the workers to report to duty in offices of Collector, Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Revenue Divisional Officers, Divisional Managers of TSRTC and Regional Manager in their respective districts.

Shadnagar depot driver reports for duty

Rangareddy: Rajendra Prasad, a TSRTC bus driver associated with Shadnagar depot has been the only RTC worker to have joined back to service among all the bus depots across erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday.

According to Shadnagar depot manager Rajendra Prasad submitted a letter expressing his willingness to report for duty on Tuesday.



Eight more report for duty in Medak

Sangareddy: In addition to seven RTC employees who reported for duty across Medak region till Monday, eight more workers reported for duty at various depots under the Medak region on Tuesday.

Regional Manager, RTC, Medak Region, Rajashekar told Telangana Today that the total number of personnel reported to duties was put at 15 until Tuesday evening. He has further said that they would assign duties to all those who reported to duties until Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the RTC employees have continued their protests across the Medak region on Tuesday while the RTC authorities have operated the services hiring the temporary staff giving no scope for any inconvenience for passengers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter