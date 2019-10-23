Many treatment options for dog bites in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Unlike seasonal ailments from which patients usually manage to recover in a few days after proper symptomatic treatment, dog bites are traumatic. The dog bite victims not only have to deal with having physically experienced an attack but also contend with an open wound that needs to be tended at the earliest.

There is a general lack of awareness on availability of treatment modalities against dog bites that further fuels uncertainty and kindles a sense of panic among the victims. This is also one of the major reasons for the growing incidences of rabies-related fatalities.

“Due to increased human and animal interactions, dog bites in Hyderabad and other urban centres have increased. However, patients need not panic because there are well developed treatment options in both private and government hospitals,” says Dr K Shankar, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

For a long time, IPM in Narayanguda was the nodal centre for administering free anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). However, in the last few years, ARV has been made available for free at all the Area and District Hospitals and Tertiary hospitals across Hyderabad and districts.

“We used to witness a lot of patient inflow at IPM, Narayanguda. That’s why we realised it was better to decentralise ARV administration. We have enough stocks of ARV at all secondary and tertiary care facilities,” he says.

Apart from IPM, the Fever Hospital at Nallakunta also provides free Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) treatment to patients with deeper dog bite wounds and cases in which dogs become rabid.

Cases of dog bites

Typically, every day, IPM receives close to 100 patients for anti-rabies vaccines and another 50 patients for RIG treatment at IPM. At private health care facilities, a typical ARV vaccine costs anywhere between Rs 600 and Rs 800. According to the Association of Prevention and Control of Rabies in India (APCRI), around 20,000 persons die every year due to rabies in India. A major challenge in rabies treatment is to ensure patients complete the entire course of rabies vaccine, which lasts between four and five weeks. Many also visit traditional medicine and quacks for treatment from dog bites giving rise to more health complications.

